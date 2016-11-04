Fishermen back in business as 22-day Hilsa ban goes

The catching, selling and transportation of Hilsa resumed on Thursday as the 22-day ban imposed by the government expired, reports UNB.

Fishermen have started catching Hilsa and selling those again.

According to a Chandpur correspondent, workers there were seen working at Railway Boro Station Fish Ghat in Chandpur at noon as large size of Hilsas were coming to the ghat from remote areas.

A 1.2 kg size of Hilsa was being sold at Tk 1400 per kg at the ghat while a Hilsha weighing 600 gramme was sold at Tk 600 per kg, said fish traders Roni Bhuiyan and Afzal Miah.

Chief scientific officer of Chandpur Fisheries Research Institute and Hilsa Researcher Dr Anisur Rahman said the 38.7 million (3.87 lakh) metric tonne of Hilsa was netted last year, adding that he expected the production of the fish will be 0.5 million (5.0 lakh) metric tonnes this year as they were successful in the drives to stop catching hilsa from October 12 to November 02.

Chandpur district fisheries officer Safikur Rahman said the catching of mother Hilsa has come down almost to zero.

Deputy Commissioner of Chandpur Abdus Sabur Mandal said the fishermen and general people obeyed the government ban as the administration had created awareness among the fishermen.

Talking to the news agency, many veteran teachers and elderly people said a chapter on 'eggs bearing hilsa fish and fish fries' may be included in the syllabuses of the textbooks of high schools, colleges and madrasahs to create arwareness among the future generations.

Bagerhat Upokolio Motsojibi Samity President Sheikh Idris Ali said the fishermen have managed a huge catch of Hilsa this year as the government imposed a ban on catching, selling, transportation and hoarding of hilsa for 15 days last year.

Idris Ali expected that they will net an even bigger haul next year following 22-day ban of Hilsa during its peak breeding season.

He, however, alleged that fishermen from India and Myanmar entered Bangladeshi waters illegally during the ban and caught Hilsa.

Bagerhat district Fisheries officer Abdul Odud said the Fisheries Department would continue their drive to stop the use of vendijal, a type of net that traps all kinds of fish and fish eggs and jatka. [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express