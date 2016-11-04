Dedicated economic zone for women entrepreneurs in the offing

A dedicated economic zone for women entrepreneurs is under active consideration of the government.

Md. Shaikh Eusuf Harun, Director General, PMO disclosed this in a recent meeting held between Ministry of Industries (MoI) and Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD), a public-private policy reforms body at the conference room of MoI.

The meeting reviewed the status of reforms placed by the SME Development Working Committee (SMEDWC) of BUILD so far, said a statement.

Industries Secretary Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan and Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Md. Mahbubul Alam co-chaired the meeting.

Additional Secretaries of MOI, MD of SMEF and Chairman of BSCIC, among others, attended.

BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum informed that BUILD has already tabled 37 reform proposals through its SMEDWC and finally placed through the PSDPCC at the Prime Minister's Office and 16 of the proposed reforms are already in place and the rest are being examined by the corresponding bodies of the Government for implementation.

In reply to a proposal of BUILD for establishing a monitoring cell for women entrepreneurs in the MOI, senior secretary of MoI said that the women entrepreneurs are coming up with different ventures but are facing several problems, particularly in the field of access to finance and technology.

"We need a strong wing to monitor all issues encountered by the female entrepreneurs," the MoI secretary said.

The meeting also discussed integration of micro and cottage industries foundation in BSCIC with the WEDP project. Formation of SME Development Council was another idea emerged from the discussion.

Echoing the Secretary, the CCCI President commented that women constitute roughly half of the total population and around 20.0 per cent of business and government has effective policies for the businesses run by women but they are not currently availing the extended collateral-free financing up to Tk 2.5 million.

In most of the cases, banks provide upto Tk 0.2 million which is not good enough for them to start a small business, he added. In this respect, the meeting requested to involve Bangladesh Bank more extensively to take care of the issue.

The BUILD CEO said that the ready-made garment (RMG) sector is the main clientele for domestic boilers. About 70 per cent of the small boiler requirements of the RMG has been met through domestic manufacturing units.

In this respect BUILD research recommended for amendment of Boiler Act 1923 and Regulation 1951. In that respect Boiler Office has already sent a proposal to the MOI for amendment of these two regulations. As per the proposal of BUILD, the amended regulation will include 2/3 stakeholders from the private sector. There was another research on simplification of policies for Trade Mark, in that respect MOI has already published Trade Mark Rules 2015 which has reduced the time for examination, time for providing registration, certificate, expediting publications of articles and posting those on the DPDT website.

The meeting was attended by Md. Shusen Chandra Das, Additional Secretary, Parag, Additional Secretary, Yasmin Sultana, Joint Secretary, Md. Salim Ullah, Senior Assistant Secretary of MOI, Mustak Iftekhar, Chairman, BSCIC, Engr Abdul Mannan, Chief Inspector, Boiler Office, Md. Shafiqul Islam, Managing Director, SMEF, Sanwar Hossain, Registrar, Md. Obaidur Rahman, Deputy Registrar (Trademark), DPDT, AHM Rezaul Kabir, Secretary General, DCCI and Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon, President, NASCIB among others.



Source: The Financial Express