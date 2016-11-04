China\’s Baosteel quickens steel capacity cuts for 2016-2017

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters): China's Baosteel Group said it would cut steel production capacity by 11 million tonnes over 2016 and 2017, according to an announcement posted on its website on Friday, ahead of an earlier target.

The company previously set a goal in July of cutting 9.2 million tonnes of excess capacity from 2016 to 2018. However, Dai Zhihao, president of Baoshan Iron & Steel said in August that the parent Baosteel Group would cut 12.20 million tonnes of capacity through 2018, in line with Beijing's efforts to curb oversupply.

China has speeded up capacity cuts to push forward supply-side reforms designed to reduce oversupply in the bloated steel sector. The reductions also help to quell trade disputes with the US, Europe and other countries that allege China is dumping cheap steel on the world market.

The China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) said last week that China is on track to hit its 2016 target for crude steel capacity cuts of 45 million tonnes by late October. [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express