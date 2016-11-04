CCCI seeks KL investment

CHITTAGONG, Nov 4: National Board of Revenue is working relentlessly to create business, investment and people-friendly environment with an objective for attracting more local and foreign investment in the country.

Chairman of the NBR Md Nojibur Rahman said this at a view exchange meeting with president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mahbubul Alam at the latter's World Trade Centre (WTC) office in the city today.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Malaysia Md Shahidul Islam was also present at the meeting.

Mahbubul Alam stated that the government, among the proposed 100 economic zones, is setting up two specialized economic zones at Mirsarai and Anwara in Chittagong. He urged the Ambassador to encourage investment of the Malaysian entrepreneurs in those SEZs.

Among the directors of the CCCI, Mazharul Islam Chowdhury, Mahfuzul Haque Shah, AKM Aktar Hossain, Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ohid Siraj Chowdhury, Sarwar Hasan Jamil, Anjan Shekhar Das, Md Zahedul Haque, and Md Arif Iftekhar, members of the NBR and Customs, Excise and Vat in Chittagong were present.

The NBR chairman said his board and the CCCI are working closely to create an investment-friendly atmosphere.

Source: The Financial Express