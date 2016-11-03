Waking up to cyber threats

CYBER security is being breached quite often as cost of cyber safety is increasing. In Bangladesh, cyber crime incidents took place first on August 23, 2004 when an e-mail message was sent to Daily 'Prothom Alo' threatening to kill Sheikh Hasina, the then leader of the opposition in parliament and two days later another e-mail was sent to the Bangladesh Police Headquarters threatening Khaleda Zia, the then Prime Minister, her elder son and some members of parliament.

The most committed cyber crimes worldwide are -cyber pornography, piracy, hacking, virus or worm attack, spam, cyber terrorism, financial crime, sale of illegal articles, online gambling, intellectual property crime, e-mail spoofing, forgery, cyber defamation, cyber stalking, e-mail bombing, data diddling, salami attacks, denial of service attack, logic bomb, Trojan attack, web jacking etc.

Financial institutions around the world spend 8.0 to 10.0 per cent of their IT budget for cyber security. The rate is 2.0-3.0 per cent for non-financial institutions, said David Allen Cass, chief information security officer at IBM. "It is not enough to spend money for ensuring cyber security; it is equally important to identify how cyber security is being breached and take steps accordingly," he spoke through video conferencing at a conference on cyber security at Radisson Hotel in Dhaka. The ICT Division, the Access to Information and the Bangladesh Association of Software & Information Services (BASIS) organized the day-long Bangladesh Information Security Exhibition and Conference. The conference discussed cyber security and risk management with special emphasis on information security for Bangladesh in order to increase awareness on cyber security threats and building capabilities to secure a prosperous digital future through innovation and engagement.

Prianka Rani Halder

Department of Business Administration,

East West University

Source: The Financial Express