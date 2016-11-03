\’Mechanise farm activities to boost crop production\’

RANGPUR, Nov 3 (BSS): State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mashiur Rahman Ranga has stressed on mechanisation of farm activities to make agriculture more profitable increasing crop output at reduced costs.

"The present pro-farmer government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working sincerely for developing the agriculture sector to ensure sustainable food security through increasing crop production," he said.

Ranga said this while distributing power tillers at a ceremony held at Gangachara Upazila Parishad ground under the Integrated Agricultural Approaches for Assuring Nutrition and Food Security Project (IANFP) on Wednesday as the chief guest.

The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) organised the ceremony to distribute nine power tillers free of costs among nine farmers' group of the upazila.

With Gangachara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Aminul Islam in the chair, Upazila Chairman Asaduzzaman Bablu and president of upazila Jatiya Party Shamsul Alam addressed the ceremony as special guests.

Additional Agriculture Officer for Gangachara upazila Afzal Hossain, Assistant Agriculture Extension Officer Mohammad Khaled and Upazila Women Affairs Officer Shahnaz Farzana Afroz, addressed, among others.

Lauding the success achieved by the present government in the agriculture sector, the chief guest stressed on modernisation and mechanisation of the agriculture sector to further increase crop output for ensuring welfare of the farmers.

Narrating various epoch-making steps taken by the present government for developing the agriculture sector, he suggested the farmers to adopt latest technologies, machineries and equipments to further increase food production.

"The present government puts maximum importance on keeping agricultural production increasing through providing assistance to the farmers for ensuring food security amid changing climate and decreasing cultivable land area," he said. [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express