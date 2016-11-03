\’Killers of four nat\’l leaders wanted to wipe out Bangladesh\’

Leaders of Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies have said that killers of four national leaders at Dhaka Central Jail on November 3 in 1975 after assassination of Bangabandhu wanted to wipe out Bangladesh.

They made these observations at a discussion arranged at district AL office at Betpotti in Rangpur city on Thursdasy in observance of the Jail Killing Day.

The district and city units of AL, its associate bodies, including Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), chalked out day-long programmes to mark the day in a befitting manner to pay due homage to the four national leaders.

The programmes included hoisting of national and party flags at half-masts, wearing black badges, placing of floral wreaths at the portraits of Bangabandhu and four national leaders, mourning processions, milad mahfils and discussions.

Acting President of district AL Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed attended the discussion as the chief guest with city AL President Shafiur Rahman Shafi in the chair.

General Secretary of Rangpur district AL Advocate Rezaul Karim Raju, Vice- president of city AL Shah Md Nabiullah Panna, its General Secretary Tushar Kanti Mandal, senior AL leaders Motahar Hossain Mowla, addressed, according to a news agency. – bz

[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express