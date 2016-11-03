Copper steady, strong China data underpins market

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters): Copper was steady on Wednesday, supported by Chinese economic data that pointed to robust demand for industrial metals, balancing pressure from speculators booking profits after a rally this week.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed barely changed, up $1 to $4,920 a tonne, rebounding from an intraday low of $4,866. On Tuesday, copper hit a peak of $4,922, its highest since Aug. 2.

World markets, including metals, were also spooked by a poll on Tuesday that put US presidential candidate Donald Trump ahead of rival Hillary Clinton.

"Certainly I do expect some profit taking to come in at some point because the price has risen so much," said Capital Economics senior commodities economist Caroline Bain, adding the US Presidential race was also dragging prices lower.

In times of economic or political uncertainty investors often move to safe-haven assets such as gold and the Swiss franc and away from world stocks and some commodities.

Helping to bolster copper was China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for October, which expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years, adding to the view that a credit and housing boom is stabilising the world's second-largest economy.

China is the world's top consumer of industrial metals and indications of a quickening economy boosts commodities.

"LME copper has come off a bit after a strong rally in reaction to the data on Tuesday, but not by much," said Amy Li, an analyst with National Australia Bank.



—–

Source: The Financial Express