BPL cricket kicks off today

The fourth edition of the seven-franchise Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 cricket begins today (Friday) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in the city, reports UNB.

Captain of national One Day International (ODI) and T20 cricket team Mashrafe Bin Mortaza-led defending champions Comilla Victorians will play Rajshahi Kings in the opening match that will begin at 2:30 pm, while Rangpur Riders will face Khulna Titans in the other opening day's fixture under floodlight at 7:15 pm at the same venue.

On Saturday, Barisal Bulls will meet Chittagong Vikings at 2:30 pm while Comilla Victorians will encounter former champions Dhaka Dynamites at 7:15 pm at the same venue.

Seven franchise-based teams-defending champions Comilla Victorians, last time runners-up Barisal Bulls, Dhaka Dynamites, Rangpur Riders, Chittagong Vikings, Khulna Titans and Rajshahi Kings - will participate in the tournament to be held in Dhaka and Chittagong.

The final match of the fourth BPL will be held on December 9 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Fourth BPL squads

Barisal Bulls: Rumman Raees, Dilshan Munaweera, Mushfiqur Rahim, Al-Amin Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Nawaz, Carlos Brathwaite, Shamsur Rahman, Abu Hider, Kamrul Islam, Nadif Chowdhury, Josh Cobb, Mahedi Hasan, Monir Hossain Khan and Shahriar Nafees.

Chittagong Vikings: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Taskin Ahmed, Chaturanga de Silva, Grant Elliott, Imran Khan jnr, Abdur Razzak, Subashis Roy, Jahurul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Jeevan Mendis, Tymal Mills, Zakir Hasan, Saqlain Sajib, Shahidul Islam, Yasir Ali and Jubair Hossain.

Comilla Victorians: Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Ashar Zaidi, Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Sohail Tanvir, Nuwan Kulasekera, Rashid Khan, Rovman Powell, Khalid Latif, Shahzaib Hasan, Al-Amin, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Nahidul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Jason Holder, Mohammad Sharif, Nabil Samad, Jasimuddin, Saikat Ali and Rasel Al Mamun.

Dhaka Dynamites: Evin Lewis, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Shakib Al Hasan, Ravi Bopara, Nasir Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Seekugge Prasanna, Wayne Parnell, Sanjamul Islam, Alauddin Babu, Suhrawadi Shuvo, Mehedi Maruf, Usama Mir, Mohammad Shahid, Irfan Shukkur and Tanveer Haider.

Khulna Titans: Mahmudullah, Nicholas Pooran, Riki Wessels, Kevon Cooper, Mohammad Asghar, Benny Howell, Mosharraf Hossain, Lendl Simmons, Ben Laughlin, Shuvagata Hom, Ariful Haque, Abdul Majid, Alok Kapali, Andre Fletcher, Junaid Khan, Hasanuzzaman, Naeem Islam, Noor Hossain Saddam, Taibur Rahman, Abdul Halim and Shafiul Islam.

Rangpur Riders: Soumya Sarkar, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, Gidron Pope, Mohammad Mithun, Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi, Dasun Shanaka, Arafat Sunny, Richard Gleeson, Nasir Jamshed, Sachithra Senanayake, Rubel Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Ziaur Rahman, Naeem Islam, Gihan Rupasinghe, Elias Sunny, Pinak Ghosh, Muktar Ali, Mehrab Hossain and Shahbaz.

Rajshahi Kings: Sabbir Rahman, Darren Sammy, Mohammad Sami, Nurul Hasan, Milinda Siriwardana, Upul Tharanga, Mominul Haque, Farhad Reza, Nazmul Islam, Raqibul Hasan, Samit Patel, Abul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Salman Hossain, Ebadot Hossain and Mehedi Hasan Miraz. [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express