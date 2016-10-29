US stocks lower 

US stocks declined in a volatile session on Friday but were able to partially recover from a sharp drop spurred by news the FBI will review more emails related to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's private email use.

The US election is scheduled to take place in 11 days, on Nov. 8.

The benchmark S&P 500 index fell as much as 0.6 per cent on the session, hitting a low of 2,119.36 before recovering.

Earlier in the session, the S&P 500 had risen as much as 0.4 per cent after economic data showed the US economy grew 2.9 per cent in the third quarter.

On the negative side, Amazon.com (AMZN.O) suffered its worst day in nearly nine months, down 5.2 per cent to $776.32.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.29 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 18,161.39, the S&P 500 lost 6.6 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 2,126.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.87 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 5,190.10.

For the week, the S&P 500 dipped 0.7 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 1.3 per cent, while the Dow managed a 0.1 per cent gain.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.49-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.41-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 45 new highs and 129 new lows.

About 7.31 billion shares changed hands in US exchanges, compared with the 6.34 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions, according to a news agency report.

-SRS- [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express