‘Gunfight’ leaves two dead

Two suspected robbers have died in a so-called gunfight with police in Kushtia's Mirpur.

The duo, killed early on Saturday, could not be identified immediately.

Mirpur Police Station OC Gazi Jalaluddin told the bdnews24.com they went to Gobindapur on hearing that a group was robbing people on Mirpur-Bherhamara road around 1:00am.

"Police came under bomb attack after reaching the place and fired their weapons in self-defence," he said.

The two bodies were found at the place later, he said.

Several guns, bombs, and sharp weapons were also seized, he added.

Source: The Financial Express