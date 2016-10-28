Pupil stabbed dead

A Class-V student was stabbed allegedly by one of his fellows in Keshabpur upazila under Faridpur on Thursday afternoon for not helping him during examination.

The victim was identified as Hridoy, a student of Habaspole Govt Primary School.

Locals said Mojahid, son of Sirajul islam of Bajitpur village and Class-V student of Bajitpur Govt Primary School, stabbed Hridoy at the upazila crossing around 3:30 pm while he was returning home after appearing at a model test.

Locals rescued him and took him to Keshabpur Health Complex.

The victim said Mojahid stabbed him as he did not help him during the model test.

Headmaster of Habaspole Govt Primary School Kartik Chandan Saha said they informed the matter to the Upazila Primary Education Office, according to a news agency.

ZR [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express