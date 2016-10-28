One held over ‘Aynabaji’ piracy

Police have arrested a person on charges of pirating film 'Aynabaji' which has drawn a 'huge' number of viewers to the cinema halls.

Atikur Rahman Ovi, who runs Badda Net Zone that provides internet service to around 2,000 users in Dhaka, was arrested at Badda on Thursday, reports bdnews24.com.

DMP Deputy Commissioner Masudur Rahman said the cyber security and crime control wing of police's counterterrorism and transnational crime unit seized a server and two hard-disks, used for piracy, from Ovi.

Critics have hailed the film of director Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, saying it has drawn educated people from the middle-income group to the cinema halls.

Released at 20 halls on Sep 30, the film was running in 74 halls until Thursday.

Amitabh and others related to the film have expressed concern of financial loss as the film is being pirated after it was uploaded on the social media following its release on mobile phone operator Robi's online TV service on Oct 20.

The movie starring National Film Award winner Chanchal Chowdhury, and Masuma Rahman Nabila, is based on Syed Gaosul Alam Shaon's story. Shaon also co-wrote the screenplay with Anam Biswas.

The other actors in the movie produced by Content Matters include Partho Barua, Bijori Barkatullah, Lutfur Rahman George, Brindabon Das, Ezaz Bappy, and Heera Chowdhury.

Source: The Financial Express