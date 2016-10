Muggers looted Tk 0.45 million (4.5 lakh) from a rice trader after stabbing him at Lautara village in Sharsha upazila of Jessore district on Thursday night.

Victim Abdur Rauf told police that three muggers intercepted him in front of his business establishment around 9:00pm and took away Tk 0.45 millon after stabbing him repeatedly.

He was taken to a local hospital, reports a news agency.

- TM [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express