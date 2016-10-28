Mashrafe to raise awareness about diabetes

A multi-national pharmaceutical company has made Mashrafe Bin Mortaza its brand ambassador to raise awareness on prevention, detection, management and control of diabetes.

Danish Novo Nordisk on Thursday signed an agreement with the Bangladesh ODI Cricket Team captain at the Nordic embassy in capital Dhaka.

Chargé d'affaires of Danish Embassy Jakob Haugaard had his blood sugar tested to kick-start the campaign, says an embassy media statement.

World Health Organisation Diabetes says diabetes is one of four non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that will pose a challenge to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

ZR [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express