2 \’outlaws\’ killed in Pabna \’gunfight\’

Two suspected members of an outlawed party were killed in a 'gunfight' with a RAB team at Gayeshbari in Ataikula of Sathia upazila under Pabna early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Moyon Uddin, 25, son of Motaleb Hossain of Boro Paiksha village and Biplab Bepari alias Bipul, 28, son of Abdul Pramanik of Beel Solongi village in Ataikula.

They were said to be members of the banned Purba Banglar Communist Party (PBCP).

Tipped off that a group of outlaws were holding a secret meeting, a team of RAB-12 conducted a drive in the area around 4 am, said its Commander Dina Rani Das.

Sensing presence of the elite force, the outlawed party men opened fire at the RAB members, prompting them to retaliate, triggering the 'gunfight'.

At one stage, Moyon and Bipul were caught in the line of fire and died on the spot while the others managed to flee the scene.

The RAB team recovered some firearms and bullets from the spot, according to a news agency.

Source: The Financial Express