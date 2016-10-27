Self-regulating ethical codes in financial sector need of the time

The finance industry collectively should adopt a self-regulating code of conduct to ensure ethical standards within the sector, an international expert has said.

"The biggest thing that can be done at the industry level to encourage ethical standards is self-regulation", said Dr Duvvuri Subbarao, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

His views came at the sixteenth Nurul Matin lecture on Ethics in Banking in the capital on Tuesday. Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) sponsored the annual event.

"Every segment of the financial industry-banks, non-banks, insurance companies, pension funds, hedge funds, private equity, investment banks- should each agree on a self-regulating code of conduct for their segment of the industry", Subbarao said while reflecting on the collective role of the financial industry in ensuring ethical standards.

"They are best places to do this because they are best aware of the operational realities of their respective business segments", he added.

Citing the instance of such self-regulatory code of conducts, Subbarao drew the example of the Banking Code and Standards Boards of India, which is a collective of banks setting minimum standards for various segments of the banking business through common agreement.

Dr Subbarao, who was the Finance Secretary of India before taking over as the central bank governor, said that the regulators at the end of the day have a huge role to play in ensuring ethics in the financial sector of a country.

"Regulators should not stop at just checking for risk management and customer safety but also check if the firm is conducting its business in a prudent and socially responsible manner," he said.

He referred to reform made regarding the system of Benchmark Prime Lending Rate or BPLR.

BPLR originally used to represent the floor for the interest rate the banks could charge it borrowers.

However, when it was found that banks routinely lent below the BPLR and the system was losing its signalling value as a benchmark rate, the system was replaced with a base rate, which was to be determined each bank by itself, but on objective and verifiable criteria, Subbarao said.

Citing the instance of safeguarding consumer protection on the part of central bank, Subbarao, who is now a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the National University of Singapore, pointed at the Saradha scam that took place in West Bengal back in 2013.

During the scam, hundreds of thousands of low-income households who had invested their life savings in the Saradha Group of companies lost all of it when the operations of the companies collapsed.

"We found that cases like Saradha were not so much the result of a regulatory lapse but of a policing lapse," Subbarao said.

"It is state governments with their local presence and vast police force that have to be the bulwark of surveillance and deterrence and ultimate defence against such malpractice and fraud was greater public awareness," he added.

Subbarao, who was also a lead economist at the World Bank, cited the example of the microfinance crisis in Andhra Pradesh in 2010, when a flood of allegations about the usurious interest rates charged by the microfinance institutions, their coercive recovery practices and their unscrupulous business practices had hit the financial market.

"To address the situation, the central bank of India capped the interest rate that MFIs could charge their borrowers as per the recommendation of the Malegam Committee', Subbarao mentioned.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir, who chaired the event, highlighted the steps the central bank of Bangladesh is taking to ensure ethical standards in the financial sector of the country.

"Bangladesh is placing high priority on instilling a culture of transparent and accountable corporate governance and internal controls in our banks and financial institutions to foster ethical behaviour", Mr. Kabir said.

"Furthermore, we are continuing the sustained campaign of ingraining a socially-responsible financial ethos in our financial sector," he added.

While reflecting on the role of the individual firms in ensuring ethical standards, Subbarao in his lecture emphasised building and nurturing an institutional culture that believes that the long term net worth of a firm is maximised not by driving short term profits but by driving enduring contribution to societal welfare.

"The notion that good ethics militate against profitability is wrong and must be demolished. Indeed the opposite is true", Subbarao said.

He also called upon the firm management to set an example of ethical behaviour.

"The demonstration effect of setting an example is blindingly obvious, but it is seldom practiced," he said.

Simultaneously, he also stressed tailoring human resource policies that reflect the values of the organisation.

mehdi,finexpress@gmail.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express