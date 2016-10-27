Rajuk settles one-third of audit objections in five yrs

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) could settle one-third of the total 1,626 audit objections involving more than Tk85.25 billion over the past five years, according to a report submitted to a parliamentary committee.

Serious irregularities were also found in the internal audits of Rajuk including plot allotment, says the report.

The audit objections were raised between 2008 and 2015, of which only 597 have been settled by the city development authority.

Irregularities were detected in allotment of 56 plots by Rajuk as the authority allotted those under special arrangement without following the policy.

There are 163 audit objections involving Tk53.97 billion as regards flouting of financial rules.

The figures were revealed in a report on the past five years' audit objections of Rajuk, raised by its internal auditors.

The report was submitted at the 28th meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on public undertakings held at the parliament building on Wednesday.

Committee chairman Showkat Ali chaired the meeting.

After the meeting, Showkat Ali told the media that the committee discussed various audit objections of Rajuk. Besides, the issue of allotment of plots violating rules was also discussed.

"Rajuk informed us that cancellation of ownership of the plot allotted to executed war criminal Motiur Rahman Nizami is under process," he said.

Rajuk should not give any scope to raise such audit objections, he said,

adding the authority should settle all the objections as soon as possible.

Echoing him, another committee member Abdur Rouf said the committee has recommended canceling ownership of the plot allotted to Monayem Khan, which is beside Banani Graveyard.

Besides, 100 plots were allotted without following due rules by former Housing and Public Works Minister Mirza Abbas, of which ownerships Rajuk has already cancelled, he added.

Mr Rouf said a vested quarter has been trying to grab some plots of non-resident Bangladeshis at Uttara, Gulshan and Manik Mia Avenue and the committee has recommended steps against the attempt.

In the financial years (FY) 2008-2013, the number of audit objections was 164 involving Tk 35.95 billion, of which three were settled; while no amount was mentioned in 43 objections.

In the FY 2013-14, the number of audit objections was 63 involving Tk18.03 billion, of which 05 were settled; while no amount was mentioned in 21 objections.

No audit was carried out in the FY 2014-15.

Rajuk informed the committee that there are 12 ongoing projects under the authority and seven of them are funded by the government.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction over the surrender of the contractor of the apartment construction and rehabilitation project for those affected by the Hatirjheel-Begunbari combined development project, which was completed 76 per cent till August of the current fiscal.

The contract of the project involving Tk51.72 billion was cancelled on November 8 last year and the committee asked to know the reason for the cancellation from Rajuk.

In reply, Rajuk informed that the project rectification proposal has been submitted to the ministry which awaits scrutiny and the process of appointing contractors is underway.

msshova@gmail.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express