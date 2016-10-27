Man gets life for wife murder

A Rangpur court on Wednesday convicted a man and sentenced him to life imprisonment for killing his wife in 2013.
The condemned convict was identified as Akbar Ali, 48, a resident of Chetonapara in Pirganj upazila.
According to the prosecution, Akbar Ali strangulated his wife Rina Begum to death following a family feud on May 31, 2013.
Later he hanged the body with the ceiling of the house to make it appear like a suicide.
Informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Later, the victim’s brother Rowshan Ali filed a murder case with Pirgonj Police Station accusing Akbar Ali.
After examining the records and witnesses, Additional District and Sessions Judge Abu Zafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman handed down the verdict, according to a news agency.
