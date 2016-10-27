Cyclone ‘Kyant’ moves westwards

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been asked to keep hoisted distant warning signal No 2 as cyclonic storm ‘Kyant’ over west-central bay and adjoining area is moving westwards over the same area.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

It centred at 6am on Thursday about 900 km southwest of Chittagong port, 850 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 785 km southwest of Mongla port and 780 km southwest of Payra port, said a Met office special bulletin.

It is likely to move in a west-southwesterly direction, the bulletin said.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 54 km of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 88 kph in gusts/squalls. The sea will remain very rough near the storm centre.

