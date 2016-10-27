Apple weighs on US stock 

Apple's results weighed on US stock prices on Wednesday after the technology giant posted its first annual revenue decline since 2001, while oil and gold prices slipped.

Apple, the world's largest company by market capitalisation, fell 2.2 per cent after it acknowledged strong demand for its iPhone 7 Plus caught the company off-guard.

The technology giant pulled down the S&P 500 stock index and Nasdaq, but gains in Boeing bouyed the price-weighted Dow Industrials.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.06 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 18,199.33, the S&P 500 lost 3.73 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 2,139.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.13 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 5,250.27.

Disappointing results and forecasts from some other major US companies weighed on European and Asian stocks.

Mixed results from Europe's banking sector and declines in mining and energy shares helped push the pan-European STOXX 600 index down 0.38 per cent.

Gold prices fell as investor appetite for riskier assets recovered slightly, denting demand for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold fell 0.63 per cent to $1,265.86 an ounce by 4:00 pm ET (2000 GMT).

Oil prices bounced off session lows for a time after the US government reported a surprise drawdown in crude inventories, but oil ended lower on growing doubts that OPEC would cut production enough to drain a global oversupply.

US crude oil futures were at $49.17 a barrel, down 79 cents or 1.58 per cent at 4:00 pm ET (2000 GMT). They had dipped to $48.87, the lowest since Oct. 4.

Brent crude was down 88 cents, or 1.73 per cent, at $49.91, their weakest level in nearly a month.

The US dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies. Sterling rose 0.43 per cent to $1.2238.

US Treasury debt yields also rose. But yields, which move inversely to prices, were capped as the decline in oil kept inflation expectations in check, according to Reuters.

-SRS- [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express