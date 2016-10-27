40m Bangladeshis at food insecurity risk

Bangladesh's one-fourth or 40 million people remain at the risk of food insecurity and hunger as most of them do not have sufficiently nutritious and diverse diet, a UN agency report said Wednesday.

The study report further said more than one in three children are still being afflicted by stunted growth, and acute malnutrition had not decreased significantly over many years.

The findings were unveiled in the United Nation World Food Programme (WFP) report styled 'Strategic Review of Food Security and Nutrition in Bangladesh' at a function at the Planning Commission in Dhaka.

Team leader of the study Prof Siddiqur Rahman Osmani of Ulster University of the Northern Ireland presented the report findings with Finance Minister AMA Muhith attending the report-launching ceremony as the chief guest.

Muhith said since nutrition had emerged as a challenge for Bangladesh at this moment, he would allocate money especially for a social movement against teenage-girl marriage and for ensuring nutritious food during the age of first 1,000 days of children.

"Earlier, I was not so much aware on the impact on nutrition for the teenage-girl marriage. But in recent days, I have learnt that the under-age marriages have serious impact on nutrition. So, society-, area- and village-based programmes against teenage marriage will get special fund allocation in the budget," he said.

The finance minister said since the first 1,000 days of age for a child are very important for nutrition, the matter should come under a social campaign. He also emphasised changing the food-intake behaviour of the people to ensure nutritious food.

Dr Osmani, a professor on Developmental Economics, said disparity on food security is enlarging in Bangladesh as there is clear gap between the food intake of the poor and the rich.

He said: "Under-nutrition already costs Bangladesh more than US$1 billion in lost productivity every year and even more in health costs. No country can expect to build a thriving economy on the backs of hungry and under-nourished people."

kabirhumayan10@gmail.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express