Vijaya Laxmi Tripura The King Rama IX, world’s longest reigning monarch will be alive in the minds of the people of his country for centuries. our deepest condolences go out to the people of thailand on the death of King Bhumibol adulyadej. Internationally, King Bhumibol had the reputation of an astute unifier, an ally to [...]

The post The King who transformed an impoverished rural nation into most successful economies appeared first on Weekly BLiTZ.

[Read More]



—–

Source: Weekly Blitz :: Writings