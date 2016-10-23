Kaspersky Lab launches latest version in BD

Kaspersky Lab launched its latest 2017 versions of home user security products in Bangladesh market through two separate events recently, said a press release.

More than 500 sales partners from all over the country joined the launching ceremony. Representatives from Kaspersky Lab were present.

Kaspersky Lab introduced in the country its new security intelligence-based services for the enterprise segment. Kaspersky has a top-of-the-line product and services portfolio for the this segment.

Based on the experience and security intelligence accumulated they are offering security products and services that go beyond the traditional end-point security. The banking sector can relate to most of the services, it said.

More than 200 representatives from the enterprise segment, banking and government sectors were present at the events. Kaspersky Lab representatives and speakers joined the events.

Both the events were co-organised by the Kaspersky Lab Bangladesh Distributor -Officextracts.



Source: The Financial Express