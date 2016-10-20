NOVOAIR airline partner of Rajshahi Kings

Private carrier NOVOAIR has become airline partner of Rajshahi Kings in the Bangladesh Premiere League (BPL)-2016, reports BSS.

To this end, the airline and Rajshahi Kings signed an agreement Thursday in city's Banani. NOVOAIR's Head of Marketing and Sales Sohail Majid and Tahmeed Azizul Huq, CEO, Rajshahi Kings, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies, said a press release.

NOVOAIR ensured international standard passenger services and aviation safety while conducting flights for the last three years.

NOVOAIR has been patronising all kinds of games besides social activities. In this way NOVOAIR organising the vigorous and colorful event of our cricket scene. [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express