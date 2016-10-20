IT is a matter of great regret that the intensive care unit (ICU) of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) is running without any attendant. Only a few days ago a patient of mine had to be moved to ICU on doctor's advice after being examined by the medicine ward of RMCH. The patient was diabetic whose blood sugar dropped unusually due to urinary tract infection which resulted in septicaemia according to the consultant doctor's opinion.

After blood test report, some high antibiotic medicines were prescribed which were supplied to the patient from her relatives. But due to lack of care by attending doctors/nurses, the patient expired as routine antibiotics were not timely served. This was the experience I gathered during the few days I attended my relative in the ICU. I saw no patient in the ICU returning alive. I am in serious doubt if the patients had a normal death.

Zobayer Ahmed

Agrani Bank

zobayerabl@gmail.com

[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express