Border killings must stop

IT is really unfortunate that despite Bangladesh and India sharing an excellent relationship, we do not see its reflection along the borders of the two countries. We often see Bangladeshi citizens dying at the hands of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India. As a matter of fact, although incidents of border killing have gone down slightly, it is still going on unabated in spite of repeated assurances by the Indian leaders. Continuing border killings is affecting the morale of our people and if the Indian government does not come forward with specific action plan to stop border killing, people of this country shall start thinking that all the utterances by Indian leaders are mere lip service.

Surprisingly, the International Human Rights Commission and Indian Human Rights Commission are also keeping quiet on the issue which is frustrating. We must not forget that injustice anywhere is a direct threat to justice everywhere. The mindless killings by BSF members must come to an end. India is the land of great Mahatma Gandhi who was a harbinger of peace and non-violence and the Indian BSF should always have Gandhi's message at the back of their minds before using their weapons to kill people.

Masud Rana

Dhanmondi, Dhaka

Source: The Financial Express