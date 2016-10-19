The biggest tech event of Bangladesh

Young professionals and aspiring students of Bangladesh are always crying out for patronisation for funds and exposure with IT specialists both in national and global arena. Digital World 2016, an ICT knowledge and idea sharing platform, promises to be the flagship of bridging the gap between aspiration and reality. The three-day mega ICT exposition kicked off from October 19 in International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) with the promise of bringing together the world of technology and startups together.

The ICT Division of the government of Bangladesh has been organising the event with help of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and Access to Information (a2i) Programme of Prime Minister's Office. The progress of Bangladesh in IT industry accentuated the view that Digital World Exposition is playing a premier function in the growth of building Digital Bangladesh.

The event is a fantastic opening for networking. The exposition is expected to be visited by appropriately 500,000+ visitors. The aspiring young professionals will be cheerful to know that the event will be attended by 1,000+ high level government officials, 250+ exhibitors, 30+ international speakers, 700+ CEOs and 1,500+ government decision makers. It is expected visitors will get opportunity to meet the top 80% CEOs of the IT industry. What can be a better opportunity than this for students and professionals? The whole event has been divided into several zones namely: E-Governance Expo, Software Showcasing, Mobile innovation Expo/Gaming Expo and e-Commerce Expo.

The purpose of E-Governance Expo is to manifest government online service with the goal of prompt and timely transformation of Bangladesh, from being a traditional government to digital one. Around 40+ stalls will exhibit services provided by the government with the vision of 'Digital Bangladesh'.

'Software Showcasing' is one of the key attractions of 'Digital World'. 'Software Showcasing' will be participated by software companies from all over the world and Bangladesh. The expo will show the competence of software industry for building creative and mission-critical software solution.

The number of Smartphone is increasing rapidly in Bangladesh. The potentiality in this sector is by now a recognised one. Mobile banking is also contributing comprehensively in the financial development of Bangladesh. The goal of this Mobile Innovation Expo/Gaming Expo is to unveil innovative technologies to the audience to show how far the country has moved forward till today. Electronic Commerce, shortly abbreviated as e-Commerce, is an impressive manifestation of a global world. Increasing use of internet, social media site and mobile apps came as a blessing in disguise particularly for small and large businesses.

Digital World 2016 is a platform for start-ups to flourish and understand the market from the experts. The exposition itself is an opportunity for start-ups to get funds from the government. Beyond the bounds, Digital World 2016 promises to be the tech event of the year paving the path to a Digital Tomorrow (Digital Bangladesh).

The writer is a senior in BBA Programme, Department of Finance at Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka, sadiduddin@gmail.com



Source: The Financial Express