Save banyan tree

BANYAN tree was once used to be in abundance around the country, particularly in villages. As a matter of fact, one could not think of a village where at least one banyan tree did not exist even a couple of decades ago. It was seen almost everywhere including schools, colleges and market places. The huge banyan trees used to draw the attention to the passers-by who sat under it to take rest.

Banyan tree is deeply implanted in our culture. We observe Bengali year (Bangla nabho borsho) festival at the Ramna Botomul in Dhaka every year.

Rabindranath Tagore mentioned banyan tree in our national anthem. Banyan tree is abundantly used in our folk music. The big banyan tree beautifies our and environment. But it is sadly missing in our nature. Can we take an initiative to prevent it from being totally extinct?

Md. Aminul Haque

Benapole, Jessore

