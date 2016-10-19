Product development competition in JU

In the era of modern business models and strategies, a business graduate can achieve different skill sets and experiences through participating in a wide range of business competitions nationally and globally which help them prepare for the business world. On the verge of these numerous competitions one club known as 'Forum of Entrepreneurship and Business', an existing business and communication club of Faculty of Business Studies-Jahangirnagar University, took a different step and brought a brand-new form of competition, namely "Prodex 2016", that primarily focuses on product development process.

Prodex 2016 is an intra-university product development competition of Jahangirnagar University. This competition requires its participants to generate a new product idea for an existing company and to pitch in front of the jury and finally to showcase sample products that have been produced by the respective teams. In all phases, the teams have to explain and defend why the idea will be the best idea that the concerned company can implement. The grooming session of the event was held in 5th October at Zahir Rayhan Auditorium, Jahangirnagar University. The keynote speakers of the event were Tonmoy Paul (Global President of Finance, ShARE Global Student Think-tank and Co-founder/Director, Case Doctor) and Mashahed Hassan Simanta (professional trainer and speaker).

In the grooming session, the speakers emphasized the importance of the participation in a competition for every student of business concentration and how it helps the individual from the very basic level to become a future corporate leader. According to Mr. Paul, competitions help a participant become a contestant over time and the skills and experiences he/she invested on competition lead him/her to the victory. His suggestion to the audience was never to give up and to invest on thyself as the contestants can only win or learn by participating. On the other hand, Mr. Simanta motivated the crowd by sharing some his failures and false attempts in his life that he made and how he came back and fought and pursued his dreams. According to him the choice is up to everyone who can avail opportunities as it is a sign of a true champion.

The event was designed to make the students acquainted with the terms and requirements that are necessary not only how to develop a new product and how to pitch the investors but also to justify whether they have what it takes to be the champion of any business competition. The final competition will be held on 25th October, 2016 in Jahangirnagar University.

Forum of Entrepreneurship and Business (FEB-JU) is Known for arranging different types of corporate grooming sessions, skill development workshops, business quiz competitions and many other voluntary works that add value not only to the members of the club but also to the participants who join the programmes arranged by FEB-JU. The club previously arranged many different skill development sessions in Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University, University of Barisal, Patuakhali Science and Technology University etc.

The writer is a BBA third year student of Department of Management Studies, Jahangirnagar University,

