Motivating everyone to keep the city clean

The mammoth task of keeping a city of 20 million residents neat and clean cannot be achieved by the city authorities alone. Every city dweller's support is required in this endeavour. There are many ways to help keep our city clean including proper personal and household waste management and full avoidance of littering. However, the most effective way to achieve this is getting our own hands dirty. Community initiatives can be a powerful tool in pioneering the movement of cleaning your own city. Community initiatives can educate people that anyone can support a clean environment and clean up his/her own city by organising clean-up events around the city.

JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan, a membership-based international non-profit organisation, organised their first event named "Let's Cleanup Dhaka" to kick-start a movement to clean-up Dhaka city on 20th September, 2016 on World Peace Day. This event was organised in partnership with "Let's Do It! World", another global voluntary organisation fighting for a cleaner planet. The objective of this event was to create awareness about citizen initiatives to have a cleaner city and also to cleanup a certain locations of the city. The chosen location for the event was Gulshan Central Park, a popular recreational spot for the city dwellers.

JCI Bangladesh President Shakawat Hossain Mamun and visiting JCI Executive Vice President Jeniffer Gracey inaugurated the event. JCI Vice President Amzad Hossain and JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan President Arman Khan joined their organisation members to start the movement. They chose one of the most prominent areas of Dhaka city in an attempt to spread the word about their movement and motivate city-dwellers that anyone can clean-up their own city premises.

The organisers hope that more organisations and communities will come forward to instill this behaviour of keeping the city clean even if it means that one has to do it oneself.

The writer is a marketer working in a major

telecom company, he obtained BBA from IBA of Dhaka University, email: atsaajid90@gmail.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express