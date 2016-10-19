Incorporation of professionalism and creativity

If those people who have at least once 'really' been to a club close their eyes and try to fumble through all those tucked away memories from their club life, it wouldn't be of those moments of accomplishment but of the bumpy road they took to get there, it wouldn't be of those successful events or workshops but of the sleepless nights before that, it wouldn't be of an organisation of people working in a hierarchy but of a family who cared for one another.

Voice of Business (VoB), the largest student-run publication in Bangladesh, an elite business club of the Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka, grew around those feeling smaking it much more than a club, a family.

Since its inception in 2007, with a vision of building a community of business students and leaders and a strong network system, VoB is still growing strong. It's mission is to create opportunities for the business students for skills development and knowledge enhancement through connecting them with prominent business leaders of the time and establishing strong ties with industry experts from diverse fields.

As a business magazine, VoB works as a platform to express the business related thoughts and perceptions of young learners. It creates a pool of information under a single magazine for broader understanding of business leadership, industry innovation, international perspectives and career tracking advice. Moreover, VoB has interviewed some of the iconic and luminary business figures like Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, Muhammad Yunus, ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak shared their philosophies with its readers. Since the first issue, VoB has delivered captious acumen to the business world and still carrying that legacy through working on contemporary business impressions for their 8th issue.

VoB regularly organises seminars, workshops and knowledge dissemination programmes to develop the business students for their potential job sectors. To appreciate the writing talent of students, every year this club launches its signature event –'VoB Writing Contest'. In addition to these broad activities, unlike any other club, VoB also organises internal case competitions and workshops for the skill development of its members along with the open- for- all case competition the 'Case Crackers' in which students from any university in Bangladesh can participate. Currently, for the first time, VoB looks forward to pushing its boundary by arranging a national case competition and creating affiliations with foreign universities thorough its alumnus.

Since 2007 'Voice of Business' has been hosting the most vibrant and engaging event of FBS (Faculty of Business Studies) of University of Dhaka– the 'VoB Week'– which begins with the unveiling of its brand new magazine and continues with a week-long chain of events including seminars, business case competitions and club carnival. The carnival has been a huge success with the participation of organisations such as BYLC (Bangladesh youth leadership center), Social Business Youth Network, Jaago Foundation, Community Action, Action Aid, PDF (Physically- challenged Development Foundation) and BASIS (Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services).

All these accomplishments from the club's perspective did not come easy. The executives, associates and cabinet members worked hand in hand as a family to turn dreams into reality. The advisory panel consisting some of the respected, caring and enthusiastic faculty members of the FBS and its Dean Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, the chief patron of Voice of Business, has supported the club.

The goal of Voice of Business is to deliver all the necessary insights to the students for their career planning as well as better understanding of the business world. And to do so they are always working hard, digging deep to unearth something new and better and bringing them forward for every pair of interested eyes to see.

Rafsan Zaman and Ragib Islam are associates of Editorial Wing of Voice of Business and both are third year

students from Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, University of Dhaka

dhrubo1111@gmail.com

ragib.islam007@gmail.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express