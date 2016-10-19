Early rising for better life

IT is too well-known to elaborate how early rising benefits our body and mind. The axiom that 'Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise' is a time-tested statement which many of us have realised in their own lives. I realised the truth in this timeless proverb when I arrived in China this time. I was travelling to Zhengzhou province in China and I saw people here wake up very early and go out for jogging or walking along the road in large numbers. I saw people of all ages doing physical workouts early in the morning which was a freshening experience for me.

Undoubtedly, waking up early in the morning is rewarding that helps us lead a better and physically and mentally active life. We get longer time to plan our works for the day, avoid traffic jam and encourage our children to do the same if we get up early. Let us cultivate the habit of early rising and enjoy better health and help building a healthy nation.

Mohammed Sohel Hara

Qinyang, Zhengzhou

China

Source: The Financial Express