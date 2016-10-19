Uttar Baridhara stun MSC in BPL Football

Uttar Baridhara Club upset Dhaka Mohammedan SC by 1-0 goal in the opening 11th round match of the JB Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city on Tuesday, reports UNB.

With the victory, Uttar Baridhara Club advanced to the 11th slot from bottom securing six points from 11 matches while Dhaka Mohammedan SC, which made the biggest upset beating holder Sheikh Jamal in the last match, remained at 10th place with nine points from 11 encounters.

After a barren first half, Khalekuzzaman Shobuj scored the match-winning goal for Uttar Baridhara in the 84th minute from a penalty (1-0).

Mohammedan defender Biswanath Ghosh and Yousuf Ali Khan fouled onrushing Shobuj in the danger zone and match referee Bharot Chowdhury Gowra pointed his finger for a spot kick against Mohammedan SC.

Earlier in the 56th minute, Mohammedan SC managed a good chance to take lead but a header of their forward Ismael Bangoura was brilliantly saved by Baridhara custodian Ershad at the cost of a corner.

In the 72nd minute, Mohammedan spoiled another good chance to score but a solo effort of left footer by Aminur Rahman Sojib was nicely saved by Baridhara goalie Ershad.

Card - Yellow: Biswanath Ghosh (Mohammedan), Sentu Chandra Shen and Kosoko Olasukanmi (Baridhara).

Uttar Baridhara Club: Mohammedan Ershad, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Javed, Sentu Chandra Shen, Mamun Hossain, Rohit Sarker, Khalequzzman Shobuj, Monir Alam, Ariful Islam, Mazharul Islam Sourov and Kosoko Olasukanmi.

Mohammedan SC: Mohammad Nehal, Yousuf Ali Khan, Masuk Mia Jony, Omar Faruk Babu,Tawhidul Alam Shabuz, Ashik Ahmed, Ismael Bangoura, Shahdat Hossain Shahed (Aminur Rahman Sojib), Biswanath Ghosh, Nzekou Patrice and Yaya Sy.

Referee: Bharat Chowdhury Gowra.



Source: The Financial Express