The Dhaka bourse Tuesday witnessed a steady session mainly driven by large cap sectors.

The market started the day's session positively and ended without any major fluctuation. The key index and turnover recovered the losses incurred in previous session.

DSEX, the key index crossed 4700-point mark, whereas the turnover crossed Tk 5.0 billion-mark riding on investors' increased participation on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Among the major sectors, mainly the banks played key role behind the improvement observed in index and turnover.

At the end of the day's session, DSEX rose 0.40 per cent or 18.91 points to close at 4711.85.

mufazzal.fe@gmail.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express