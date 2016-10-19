Khulna Cyclone champions

Khulna Cyclone clinched the Purnava first-ever National Wheelchair Cricket Tournament beating Chittagong Riders by six wickets in the final at the Shaheed (Capt) M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Head of the Marketing of meet's sponsor Reneta Brand "Purnava" HSM Kamrul Islam was the chief guest in the final of the four-team competition and later he distributed the prizes.

Former national skipper Khaled Mashud Pilot and owner of the BPL champions Comilla Victorians Nafisa Kamal were also present at the daylong tournament to inspire the disabled cricketers.

Sent in to bat first in the final, Chittagong Riders scored 58 for 2 in stipulated five overs with Abu Bakkar making 42 runs.

In reply, Khulna Cyclone easily reached their target scoring the match-winner with one over to spare.



Source: The Financial Express