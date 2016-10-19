Doreen Power tops DSE volume chart

Doreen Power Generations and Systems Limited topped the volume chart on the country's premier bourse on Tuesday while the BSRM Limited was the number one turnover leader on the port city bourse.

On the day, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) featured a turnover of above Tk 5.71 billion. And top 10 turnover leaders of the premier bourse captured 20.60 per cent of the market turnover.

The DSE's turnover chart includes Doreen Power Generations and Systems, Singer Bangladesh, National Bank, TITAS Gas and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh. The market prices of all these were up on the day compared to the prices of previous session.

On the port city bourse, the top turnover leaders were BSRM Limited, First Security Islami bank, Standard Bank, National Bank and Olympic Accessories.

On the Dhaka bourse, Doreen Power Generations and Systems Limited topped the volume chart with a value of above Tk 157.80 million which was 2.8 per cent of market turnover. The company's share price rose 1.51 per cent to close at Tk 73.90.

The shares of Singer Bangladesh also witnessed 1.51 per cent price hike and closed at Tk 195.10. The company featured a turnover of Tk 156.70 million and captured 2.7 per cent of the turnover witnessed by the premier bourse.

The turnover of National Bank stood at above Tk 153.20 million which was 2.7 per cent of the market turnover. The company's share price rose 2.06 per cent to close at Tk 9.80.

Titas Gas recorded a turnover of Tk 149.20 million and captured 2.6 per cent of the turnover witnessed by the premier bourse. The company's share price went up by 1.79 per cent to close at Tk 50.90.

The price of the shares of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh also rose 5.62 per cent to close at Tk 61.90. The company featured a turnover of Tk 125 million and captured 2.2 per cent of the turnover witnessed by the Dhaka bourse.

On the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), BSRM Limited topped the turnover chart with a value of above Tk 24.51 million followed by First Security Islami Bank with above Tk 12.20 million, Standard Bank above 10.86 million, National Bank above Tk 10.82 million and Olympic Accessories above Tk 8.71 million.

Source: The Financial Express