Bangladesh to play Argentina today

Bangladesh will take on win-less Argentina in their 5th and last Group A match of the 12-team Kabaddi World Cup tonight (Wednesday) in the Indian city of Ahmedabad in Gujrat, reports UNB.

The match will kick-off at 8:30 pm Bangladesh time.

Bangladesh, now in the third slot in the six-team group securing 11 points after South Korea (25 pts) and hosts India (16 pts), will not only require a big margin victory against Argentina, but also have to wait for a scoreless defeat of India against England to manage semifinal berth.

Going into the last round of group matches, Bangladesh need a big-margin win against the Latin American nation while hoping hosts India, who at least mathematically are still just about to reach semifinal, will face elimination if they will concede a big defeat against England.

Bangladesh earned the biggest victory in the ongoing World Cup crushing Australia by 80-8 points on Monday after beating England by 52-18 points in the opening match.

However, Bangladesh went down in the semifinal race after conceding a 35-32 point defeat against South Korea from the winning position.

After their 4th match, Bangladesh collected 11 points (5 for each win against England and Australia, plus 1 for losing a tight game against table-toppers South Korea) with group leader South Korea and 2nd placed hosts India.

The top two teams of the two groups will qualify for the semifinal.



Source: The Financial Express