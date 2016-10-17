PM on way back home

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left here for home on Monday morning after attending the BRICS-BIMSTEC Leaders' Outreach Summit.

A VVIP flight of Bangladesh Biman carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage left Goa Naval Base Airport at 7:10 am (Local time).

Indian State Minister for External Affairs MJ Akbar, Minister for Science and Technology of Goa Alina Saldanha, Secretary (coordination) of the government of Goa Padma Jaiswal, Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi Syed Moazzem Ali and Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Mumbai Samina Naz saw the Prime Minister off at the airport.

Prior to her departure, Sheikh Hasina was given a static guard of honour by members Indian Armed Forces, while artistes displayed local cultural activities in her honour.

The two-day summit was held in Indian southwest state of Goa on Saturday and Sunday with the theme 'BRICS-BIMSTEC: A Partnership in Opportunities'.

Hasina attended BIMSTEC Leaders' Retreat and BRICS-BIMSTEC Leaders' Outreach Summit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and delivered speeches.

The Outreach Summit was organised on the sidelines of BRICS Summit with theme of the Summit was 'A Partnership in Opportunities'.

Heads of states and government of other Bimstec member states also attended the Outreach Summit.

During the visit, the Prime Minister had a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before the talks, she attended dinner hosted for Bimstec leaders.

Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali, PM's Principal Secretary Md Abul Kalam Azad and Foreign Secretary M Shahidul Haque, among others, accompanied her during the visit.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Sheikh Hasina was given a red carpet reception as a VVIP flight of Bangladesh Biman carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage landed at Goa Naval Base Airport, according to a news agency.

ZR [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express