\’Media fails to play due role in promoting South Asian identity\’

Speakers at a programme on Sunday said the media in South Asia is politically obsessed and less interested in exploring the regional issues.

That's why the media in the region is yet to play due role in promoting South Asian identity, they said while speaking at a working session titled 'Promoting South Asian Identity: Role of Media' on the second and closing day of the ninth South Asia Economic Summit in Dhaka.

Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam, who presided over the session, stressed cooperation among both print and electronic media in South Asian countries, keeping India and Pakistan on the sideline as conflicts between the two countries turned the whole region volatile.

Matiur Rahman, editor of the Prothom Alo, described political and government pressure on the media especially in Bangladesh and mentioned that more than 50 cases were filed against two editors of two leading newspapers in the country.

Regarding South Asian media, he said Bangladeshi TV channels are discouraged in India due to very high fees and charges.

He also stressed objective journalism to become successful in business by the media or newspapers.

Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ekushey TV, emphasised the need for relaxing visa regime for the media people for greater cooperation in the region.

Shafqat Munir, founding editor of Infochange News in Pakistan, said in South Asia people are same, politics is different and the media is politicised in many ways in the region.

"The watchdog role of the media is highly ignored in the region," he said. "South Asia is in the mind of others but not in the mind of media."

Shobha Shrestha, a senior journalist in Nepal, said there is a lack of shared views regarding the problems of the region.

"We are more interested in western celebrities. Our dream is America and Europe," she said. "Our media is less interested in poverty and hunger in South Asian countries."

Rinzin Wangchuck, president of Journalist Association of Bhutan, opined that South Asia is identified as the poorest region of the world when huge resources are available in the region.

"Media in the region is not playing active role in facilitating regional cooperation," he added. Taking part in the discussion, Zafar Sobhan, editor of the Dhaka Tribune, suggested joint initiatives on news reporting in the region.

The discussants also underscored the need for the media's proactive role in enhancing cooperation among themselves.

asjadulk@gmail.com [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express