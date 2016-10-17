Govt looks to buy Chevron assets

The government intends to initiate discussions with US-based oil major Chevron this week to buy its Bangladesh assets, reports UNB.

The company has been asking for $2.0 billion from the international buyers, according Bloomberg report.

"I have personally talked to Chevron's Bangladesh president over the issue. We're hopeful of commencing the talks within this week," State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid told the news agencies.

He however informed that there has been no formal communication between Energy Division and Chevron Corp., on the sale and buy of the US oil company's interests in Bangladesh.

Chevron has been operating three gas fields in Bangladesh which are located in Bibiyana, Jalalabad and Moulavi Bazar in the greater region. [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express