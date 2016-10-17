20m people don\’t get enough food, says economist

Around 20 million people do not have access to sufficient or nutritious food despite significant rise in food production in the country, speakers at a discussion said Sunday.

They demanded of the government to enact a law to ensure rights to food for every citizen through consultation with the concerned ministries, government officials, public representatives and members of the civil society.

Right to Food Bangladesh, a human rights organisation, arranged the discussion titled "Enough and Nutritious Food for All, Demand for Right to Food Act" at the National Press Club, marking the World Food Day 2016.

Economics Professor at University of Dhaka Dr M M Akash, Executive Direc-tor of Wave Foundation Mohsin Ali, Director of Care Bangladesh Anwarul Huq and Executive Director of Karmojibi Nari Rokeya Rafik Baby, among others, took part in the discussion, with Right to Food Bangladesh National Committee member Muha-mmad Hilal Uddin in the chair.

Prof M M Akash said many individuals of the country do not get enough food though the country has marked a significant achievement in food supply.

"Around 20 million people receive very little or minimum nutritious food," he said.

The government should take the responsibility of ensuring access to food for every person, he said, adding that the country's Seventh Five-Year Plan also includes the issue of access to safe food for every citizen.

Muhammad Hilal Uddin said the developed countries should pay heed to ensure food security across the world through minimising their efforts in arms production.

Mohsin Ali said the authorities must prevent corruption and irregularities from the implementation process of social safety net and other schemes to ensure food security for all.

The organisers brought out a procession from the press club to the central Shaheed Minar. Similar programmes were organised in 46 districts across the country to mark the day, they said.

saif.febd@gmail.com [Read More]



Source: The Financial Express