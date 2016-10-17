‘Demolish illegal structures on Buriganga, Turag banks’

Housing Minister Engr Mosharraf Hossain instructed on Sunday the authority concerned to demolish all illegal structures on the banks of Buriganga and Turag rivers without issuing any notice.

He also asked the officials concerned and authorised officers to prepare a list of these illegal structures within next seven days and a list of the water-bodies filled with earth on the river banks.

"Everybody must abide by the water-body conservation act. There is no way to flout it," he warned.

The minister gave the instructions at a meeting on illegal structures beside the river banks at the secretariat. Rajuk chairman Bazlul Karim Chowdhury was also present in the meeting.

Mr Hossain said the failure of the authorised officers has created an opportunity for so many developers and land owners to construct buildings indiscriminately.

He said many illegal multi-storey buildings are being constructed by filling up the water-bodies under the very nose of the authorised officers.

The minister instructed the officials concerned to ensure exemplary punishment to those who construct buildings in violation of approved design.

Criticising the authorised officers, Mr Hossain said they remain inactive during the construction of buildings and later show excuse that they cannot conduct eviction drive due to cases.

The minister asked the authority to conduct drive against those who illegally filled up the water-bodies by violating water body act.

"I cannot rely on Rajuk. So, many illegal buildings, offices and hotels develop in the city without knowledge of our authorised officers," he said.





Source: The Financial Express