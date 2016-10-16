Violence against women: Edn institutions form human chain Oct 18

Educational institutions in Bangladesh will form human chains on Tuesday (October 18) protesting the recent violence against women.
The Ministry of Education will arrange the programme, which will be held at all the institutions’ respective premises for 15 minutes starting 11:00am.
Besides, the ministry will also arrange a meeting in all educational institutions on October 20, according to a news agency. – bz
Source: The Financial Express
