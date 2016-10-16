One held with firearms

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an arms dealer along with firearms and bullets from Dadanchak Dholpara village in Shibganj upazila, Chapainawabganj on Saturday afternoon.

The arrestee was identified as Manirul Islam Manu, 35, son of M Felu, a resident of Dadanchak village in the upazila.

Tipped off that a group of arms traders were staying at a mango orchard at Dadanchak Dholpara village, a RAB team conducted a drive there around 5:15pm, said a press release issued by RAB-5 Chapainawabganj.

During the drive the elite force arrested Manirul and seized one pistol, two magazines, and three rounds of bullets from him; according to a news agency.

- TM [Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express