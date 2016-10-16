MJLBD declares 30pc final cash dividend

The Board of Directors of MJL Bangladesh Limited has recommended 30 per cent final cash dividend for its shareholders for the six months period from January 01 to June 30 this year (2016).

The company earlier declared total 60 per cent cash and 10 per cent stock dividend inclusive of 30pc cash and 10pc stock and it has already paid interim Cash Dividend for the period from January 01, 2015 to December 31, 2015.

According to Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website, the annual general meeting (AGM) of MJLBD will be held at 11:00am on December 1 this year at Krishibid Institution Complex Bangladesh (KIB) at Khamarbari in Dhaka’s Farmgate area, according to a news agency. – bz

Source: The Financial Express