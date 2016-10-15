Xi salutes war heroes

President Xi Jinping has paid homage at the National Memorial in Savar to Bangladesh’s heroes who had fallen during the war of independence from Pakistan.

He led his entourage to the memorial at about 9am and placed floral wreath in memory of the martyrs.

Housing and Public Works Minister Mosharraf Hossain and Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque received him there. He signed the visitor’s book and planted a sampling.

His motorcade then left Savar for Shahjalal International Airport. He is scheduled to leave Dhaka at 10am in his special flight to Indian state of Goa to attend the BRICS outreach summit.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will see him off.

Xi arrived in Dhaka to a red-carpet welcome on Friday morning on a state visit, first by a Chinese president in the past three decades. President Md Abdul Hamid received him at the airport.

He and Hasina announced that the Dhaka, Beijing ties now have elevated to a “strategic partnership of cooperation” level.

Bangladesh has formally hooked up to China’s “One Belt One Road" Initiative which is said to be the focus of his visit.

They witnessed the signing of 27 deals and unveiled plaques of six projects. The prime minister said those have created a platform for “our two countries to cooperate at a higher plane”.

Xi said the “relationship is now at a new historical starting point and heading toward a promising future”.

He said China would “continue to do its best” to provide capital, technological and human resources support and carry out “more cooperation” on big projects with Bangladesh to support its economical and social development, according to a news agency.

