Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Barisal and Chittagong divisions and weather is likely to remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country in the next 24 hours till 6pm today (Saturday), reports UNB.

Country's highest temperature 33.7 degrees Celsius was recorded on Friday in Chuadanga and the lowest 21.8 degrees in Tetulia. The highest temperature recorded in Dhaka on Friday was 32.4 degrees Celsius while the lowest was 24.8 degrees.

The sun sets in the capital today (Saturday) at 5:32 pm and rises on Sunday at 5:57 am.



Source: The Financial Express