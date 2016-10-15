Beijing offers support in Dhaka’s terror fight

Condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, China has offered Bangladesh to cooperate with it in combating terrorism and maintaining national security and stability through sharing information, capacity building and training.

“The two sides have agreed to explore the possibility of establishing a dialogue mechanism on countering terrorism,” said a joint statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka on Friday night on establishing strategic partnership of cooperation.

The Chinese side agreed to consider and encourage Chinese enterprises to explore cooperation on the 22 projects proposed by Bangladesh in power, ICT, river management, infrastructure and other areas on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.

The joint statement said Bangladesh is appreciative of China’s initiative of the ‘Silk Road Economic Belt’ and the ‘21st Century Maritime Silk Road’ (the Belt and Road Initiative), believing it will bring important opportunities for Bangladesh’s goal of becoming a middle-income country by 2021 and a Developed Country by 2041.

Bangladesh and China also agreed to start feasibility studies on the establishment of China-Bangladesh Free Trade Area.

China will continue to encourage and support competent Chinese enterprises to invest and build economic and industrial zones in Bangladesh while Bangladesh will facilitate and support Chinese enterprises doing business in Bangladesh.

The two sides signed documents of cooperation in areas such as cooperation in the Belt and Road Initiative, industrial capacity building, power and energy, information and communication technology, investment, maritime cooperation, disaster management and cultural and people-to-people contacts.

Both Bangladesh and China also highlighted the important role of BCIM Economic Corridor in promoting practical cooperation among the BCIM-EC countries and the development of the region as a whole.

The two sides are ready to enhance communication and coordination in pushing forward the establishment of BCIM Economic Corridor.

They also agreed to push for an early consensus on a Joint Study Report and establish the governmental cooperation framework between the four parties, so as to launch early harvest programmes at an early date.

Both sides also said they will enhance the alignment of the development strategies of the two countries, fully tap the potentials of cooperation in various areas, work on ‘the Belt and Road Initiative’ to realise sustainable development goal and common prosperity of the two countries.

They agreed to expand and deepen trade and investment cooperation and identified infrastructure, industrial capacity cooperation, energy and power, transportation, information and communication technology, agriculture as the key areas of China-Bangladesh practical cooperation.

The relevant departments of the two governments will enhance policy exchanges in the above-mentioned areas and provide planning and guidance for the bilateral cooperation, increase investment and human resources development.

Enterprises of the two countries will be encouraged to prioritise their cooperation in this regard.

The two sides expressed their satisfaction at the positive progress made in a number of projects such as 1320 MW Payra thermal power plant, construction of multi-lane tunnel under the river Karnaphuli, Dahserkandi Sewerage Treatment Plant, procurement of six vessels, Padma Bridge, IV Tier National Data Centre.

They also agreed that specific cooperation would include, among others, construction and operation of infrastructure, metallurgy and material, resource processing, equipment manufacturing, light industry, electronics and textiles, semiconductors and nanotechnology, industry clusters, and other areas agreed by both countries.

Dhaka and Beijing also agreed to cooperate with each other in developing and investing in the ICT sector, and continue their cooperation in river management, including dredging with land reclamation.

They also reached a consensus to strengthen their cooperation under the framework of Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and welcome the Bank’s financing support to the Power Distribution System Upgrade and Expansion Project in Bangladesh.

The two sides agreed to start feasibility studies on the establishment of China-Bangladesh Free Trade Area.

The two sides agreed to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation within the South-South cooperation Framework, making contribution to their respective efforts in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Chinese government would continue to provide assistance to Bangladesh within its capacity, and carry out cooperation projects under the framework of the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund.

The two sides agreed to maintain the status and critical role of the UN in international affairs, support necessary reform of the UN and the UN Security Council, and increased representation of developing countries in the Security Council.

They maintained that the reform should be achieved by adopting a comprehensive reform agenda through democratic consultations and on the foundation of the broadest consensus.

They said that South Asia has enormous vitality and potential, and reiterated their commitments for a peaceful, stable, open, inclusive, developing and prosperous South Asia.

Dhaka and Beijing also reached an understanding to enhance coordination and cooperation in Saarc and other regional cooperation mechanisms, and maintain military cooperation and exchanges at various levels and deepen cooperation in areas such as UN peacekeeping missions.

During the visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping held meetings and talks with President Md Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker of Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

The two sides had in-depth exchanges of views on China-Bangladesh relations and international and regional issues of common interest, and reached broad consensus.

ZR

[Read More]



—–

Source: The Financial Express