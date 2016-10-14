Two schoolboys missing in Padma boat capsize

Two schoolboys went missing as a boat capsized in the Padma River in Par-Ghorapakhiya area of Shibganj upazila on Thursday, reports a news agency.

The victims were identified as Tonic, 16, son of Anwarul, and Rinku, 17, son of Bakul of Rashiknagar village in the upazila. Both of them were students of class-X of Ranihati High School.

Local people said Tonic and Rinku along with three other friends went to the Padma River to catch fish around 5:00pm.

At one stage, the boat sank in the river due to strong current while catching fish around 6:30pm.

Tonic and Rinku went missing while the others managed to swim ashore.

On information, Fire Service divers rushed in and launched a rescue operation.

However, they could not be rescued till filing of this report at 9:00am on Friday.

Source: The Financial Express